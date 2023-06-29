First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,031 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.0 %

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

