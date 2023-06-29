First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 4,697 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.98. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

