First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 505.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $211.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.