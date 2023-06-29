First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $429.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.61.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.