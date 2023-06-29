First Hawaiian Bank Buys 438 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

