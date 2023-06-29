First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $395.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $371.59 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.70.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

