First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS Price Performance

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $216.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

