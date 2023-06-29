First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.15% of Matson worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $2,407,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

