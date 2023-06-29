First Hawaiian Bank Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.