First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.05 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

