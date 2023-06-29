First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.21 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 645.7% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,718,000 after acquiring an additional 279,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $463.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.75 and a 200-day moving average of $504.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.