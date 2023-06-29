First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.34 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $462.08 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,501. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

