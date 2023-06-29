First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $376.65 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $379.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.