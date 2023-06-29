First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.66 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,332,159. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $214.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.94. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

