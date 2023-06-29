First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.90 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.