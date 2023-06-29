First Hawaiian Bank Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.47 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

