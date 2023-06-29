First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.