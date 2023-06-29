First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 97,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.29 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

