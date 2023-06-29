First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day moving average of $227.13. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

