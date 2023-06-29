First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

