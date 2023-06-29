First Hawaiian Bank Sells 123 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $350.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

