First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,823 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $288,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

