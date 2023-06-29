First Hawaiian Bank Sells 190 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.