First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,962 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

