First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,401 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Accenture stock opened at $301.72 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $280.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.