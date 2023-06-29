First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,956 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90.3% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

