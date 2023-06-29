First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,570 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.10 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

