First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 86,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,415,000 after buying an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $154.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

