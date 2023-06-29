First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Financial Contrast

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $7.19 billion 4.84 $6.75 billion $0.40 5.30 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.02 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.10

Analyst Recommendations

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus target price of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 2,602.16%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 21.31% 11.52% 0.62% First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Volatility and Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

