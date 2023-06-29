First United Bank & Trust Has $255,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust owned 0.25% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

XJH opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

