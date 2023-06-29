First United Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

