First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

