Flower City Capital Sells 88 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flower City Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $438.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

