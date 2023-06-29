Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 95.4% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after buying an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

