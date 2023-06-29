FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $867.14 million during the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

