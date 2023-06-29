Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

