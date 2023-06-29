Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $74.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $73.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

