Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Financial Analysis

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties -108.98% -7.37% -2.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.53 Seritage Growth Properties $107.06 million 4.59 -$73.94 million ($2.15) -4.08

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 914.39%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighbourhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,793 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Stars of Kovan Property, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 7.6 million square feet of GLA held by 55 wholly owned properties (such properties, the Consolidated Properties) and 2.6 million square feet of GLA held by 17 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the Unconsolidated Properties).

