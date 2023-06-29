Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.9 %

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

