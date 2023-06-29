Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock worth $18,220,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 102,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $855,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 116,579 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

