FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Cut to $2.50

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.69. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

