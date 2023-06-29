G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

