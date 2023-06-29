Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRK opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

