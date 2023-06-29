Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

NYSE:IT opened at $338.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.05 and a 52-week high of $363.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

