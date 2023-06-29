Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,535,000 after buying an additional 42,516 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,091,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,103 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,343,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

