Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 851 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

