General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Reduced by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

