Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $131.27 and a one year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.25.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

