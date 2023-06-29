Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.