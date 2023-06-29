GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Theron I. Gilliam Sells 6,000 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GMS Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GMS opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.